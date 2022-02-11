Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons Anubrata Mondal

A day after Trinamul Congress MP and actor Dev was summoned by the CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was today issued a summon by the central probe agency for his appearance at its Nizam Palace office on 14 February in the same case.

A CBI source said that based on the interrogations of the witnesses and the tallying of statements recorded earlier, the sleuths were certain about the alleged involvement of Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The TMC’s Birbhum strongman was already battling a summon of the CBI in the Calcutta High Court in an alleged murder case of a BJP activist in the post-poll violence probe in which he was granted shield by the court from any coercive action but asked to cooperate in the probe by the central agency.

Today’s summons came as a double whammy for Mondal. The CBI notice to Anubrata today sparked off a political slugfest between the ruling party and the Opposition BJP. While the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari wasted no time in needling the ruling dispensation by seeking his immediate arrest as he contended that Anubarata, and Enamul Haq, the alleged mastermind in the cattle smuggling case who was earlier arrested by the agency, were friends.

Kunal Ghosh, the TMC spokesperson and state general secretary said he was unaware of the case in which Anubrata was summoned by the CBI and hence would like to reserve his comments but demanded the arrest of Adhikari in connection with the Narada pay-off scam where Suvendu was purportedly seen in a video of a sting operation receiving money.