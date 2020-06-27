West Bengal registered its biggest single day spike today with 542 patients testing positive for Covid taking the state’s caseload to 16,190. The coronavirus death toll has risen to 616 with 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The spike in fresh cases and death toll was contributed to a large extent by Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas. Kolkata recorded 128 fresh cases and three deaths, Howrah recorded 110 cases and four deaths and North 24 Parganas 99 cases and one death.

With the discharge rate increasing to 65.07 per cent, 345 patients were discharged from hospitals in a single day while a total of 10,535 patients were cured till now. Currently, there are 5,039 active coronavirus cases in the state.