Calcutta High Court rejects PIL seeking removal of Dhankhar

A Division Bench presided over by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava of Calcutta High Court today rejected a petition against the governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The governor is not answerable to the court on any issue, the Division Bench pointed out. An exemption in this regard has been given to him by Article 361 of the Constitution, the court pointed out. A petition seeking his removal is not maintainable, it was stated.

The petition is based on some tweets and a letter of the governor, the Division Bench pointed out. There are some publications in a newspaper and the court does not find the material placed before it to be satisfactory, it was further pointed out. The petitioner could not place any document justifying his petition, it was pointed out. No cost was imposed on the petitioner, Rama Prasad Sarkar, an advocate practicing at this court.

The writ petition alleged that the governor is destroying the spirit of federalism. His actions are creating many problems in the state, it was further alleged. Seeking the governor’s removal, the petition alleged that he is bypassing the state council of ministers and dictating directly to the state officers and tweeting almost every day. His comments have the potential to affect the federal structure, it stated. It amounts to misuse of office, it was further stated. HC on school fees: A Division Bench of Justice I P Mukerji and Justice Mousumi Bhattacharya of Calcutta High Court today directed that with normalcy returning to the Covid-19 situation, from 1 March, the schools can charge fees according to their policy.

No coercive action is to be taken by the schools till 25 March. It was directed that with prospective effect from 16 February, the earlier order permitting deduction of 20 per cent of school fees shall stand vacated. The schools and other educational institutions shall be permitted to charge fees according to their policy and arrangement with the students. Up to 28 February 2022, the students shall pay the school fees according to the interim orders by the court for online classes.

In case of any dispute between the school fees claimed and fees payable according to a student till today, 50 per cent of the demand by the school or the admitted amount by the student, whichever is higher, has to be paid without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties in this litigation, by 15 March 2022.