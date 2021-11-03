Bypoll: TMC captures all seats by record margin

Sustaining the momentum of their mammoth victory in the Assembly polls and then the Bhawanipore bypoll, Trinamul Congress swept all four seats in the bypolls getting more than 77 per cent votes and leaving candidates of BJP, which has already been grappling with an exodus of MLAs and senior leaders, in three seats with the ignominy of losing their security deposit.

Barring Santipur, BJP candidates in three seats ~ Dinhata, Khardah and Gosaba ~failed to achieve the required 16.6 per cent of the votes to retain their deposit money. BJP candidate Palash Rana from Gosaba got 10 per cent votes while TMC candidate Subrata Mondol got the highest 87 per cent votes.

In Dinhata, BJP’s Ashok Mondol got 11 per cent votes while Trinamul’s Udayan Guho got 84 per cent votes and in Khardah, TMC and state agriculture minister got 74 per cent votes while BJP candidate Joy Saha got 13 per cent votes. To add to the mirth in the Trinamul camp, the BJP failed to retain Dinhata and Santipur, which were considered prestige seats by the saffron party.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all her party’s triumphant candidates for the landslide victory in the bypolls. “My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates… This victory is people’s victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people’s blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights,” she tweeted.

Of the four TMC candidates, Udayan Guha from Dinhata won with the highest margin of 1,64,089 votes against Ashoke Mondal of the BJP. Guha had lost to BJP’s Nishit Adhikari by a margin of only 57 votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Adhikari wanted to continue as an MP and decided to resign and that led to the election. The TMC was able to wrest the seat from the BJP in just six months. TMC Gosaba candidate also won by a margin of more than a lakh. Mondal who was pitted against the BJP’s Palash Rana defeated his rival by a margin of 1,43,051 votes. Though Gosaba was a winning seat for the TMC, the ruling party managed to increase the margin. TMC candidate Jayanata Naskar who won by a margin of a little less than 20,000 votes in the last Assembly polls died just after the announcement of the result.

The ruling party also won the Khardha seat in North 24 Parganas and was successful in bringing back Sovondeb Chattopadhyay to the assembly. Chattopadhyay who had earlier won from Bhawanipur assembly constituency had resigned to make way for chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Chattopadhyay won by a margin of 93,832 votes defeating the BJP’s Joy Saha.

Trinamul Congress candidate from Santipur in Nadia Brojokishore Goswamy won with a margin of 3,62,325 votes by defeating nearest rival BJP’s Niranjan Biswas. Political analysts said the results were largely expected as the Trinamul had an edge because of various reasons, including its thumping mandate in the April-May Assembly elections and a 3-0 win in bypolls held last month.

BJP, however, claimed that the ruling party did not allow many people to vote. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “In Dinhata and Gosaba Trinamul got maximum leads. Are these two leaders more popular than Khardah candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay? The ruling party has not allowed people to vote.”