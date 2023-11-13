Burdwan Kali Puja has CM Mamata Banerjee hoisting Tricolour at Red Fort

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi in 2024 is the theme of a community Kali Puja in Burdwan town. The Mehedibagan community puja in the town on it’s 77th year has erected a pandal representing the Red Fort.

Two full-length standing statues resembling Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have been placed in front of the pandal. The statue with Miss Banerjee’s likeness is seen hoisting the national flag.The National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort on Independence Day each year as a custom. “We firmly believe that the INDIA alliance is going to grab the corridors of power in Delhi in 2024, for sure.

We equally believe that our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to be the first personality from Bengal since the country’s Independence to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India,” said Bapi Sharma, an executive of the puja committee. The puja committee’s bid to project Mamata as the Prime Minister has drawn flak from the BJP and the CPI-M.

The Opposition parties charge that the TMC has brought in politics in the puja. Iftikar Ahmed, the former district president of the Inttuc is the president of the puja committee. He said: “It’s not political motive, it’s rather the reflection of people’s desire. The BJP leader Dilip Ghosh too had wanted to see Didi as the Prime Minister of the country.” The MP, Rajya Sabha, Dola Sen inaugurated the Puja on Saturday.