The list of dissidents in Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be getting longer with each passing day. The latest addition is the Burdwan Purba (East) MP Sunil Mondal.

He has alleged that the situation inside the West Bengal’s governing party is such that the “number one warriors” were forced to revolt.

“Khokan Das, Jitendra Tiwari, all of them are number one warriors of TMC. The situation in party necessitated this revolt,” Mondal was quoted as saying in a report by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

“The criminals in the party and the ones who are known to create tension are getting the recognition. This has angered the actual workers of the party,” he added.

Mondal’s attack came on a similar line as his party colleagues. He hurled strong criticsms at Prashant Kishor, whose company I-PAC has been roped in as TMC’s election campaign strategist and called him a “rented warrior”.

“What does he (Kishor) know about Bengal’s politics? If the organisation of the party is not strong, then it becomes hard for the party to sustain itself. The one who takes money to do politics doesn’t understand anything.

“Rented warriors cannot win you war. I’ll not accept their order. We are more educated and politically aware than him. The party cannot run like this,” Mondal said.

Interestingly, Mondal’s remark has come a day before he is set to meet Suvendu Adhikari, the rebel TMC strongman who, in all likelihood, will join BJP later this week.

For TMC, looking to hold on to power in the 2021 Assembly Elections, the power tussle and internal conflict among its leaders and workers have been the biggest concerns for some time now.

From its agitation leader Suvendu Adhikari to MLAs like Shilbhadra Dutta, Jotu Lahiri, Rajiv Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, West Bengal’s governning party seems to be a divided political entity like none other at the moment.

A report by CNN News18 on Tuesday confirmed that Adhikari, a TMC MLA from Nandigram, would join BJP on December 19 in presence of Amit Shah.

The 50-year-old heavyweight politician is likely to resign as a legislator and TMC party member in the upcoming days.