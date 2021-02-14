Buddhist spiritual leader, Khen Rinpoche Phurba Dorjee, is all set to begin work in the region with the Sri Khen Phurba Rinpoche Foundation he has set up to work for human kind and against ills that have been plaguing society.

Talking to a select group of journalists on the sidelines of the Tamang community’s biggest festival, Sonam Lhosar, in Siliguri yesterday, Rinpoche Phurba Dorjee said his organization will work in five main areas, which include “unity among humanity,” education for the masses, health awareness, preservation of the rich and vibrant culture, and inter-faith harmony.

“Though I am a spiritual leader, we have to flow with the times, the present situation. As we say ‘dharma is sewa’ and ‘sewa is dharma’ (religion is service to mankind and service to mankind is religion)… and we may come from various countries and cultures, but we all are one, humans made of flesh and blood,” the Rinpoche said. “…at one point of time, we all must all live united.”

“For humanity, we, humans, irrespective of caste, creed, colour and religion, must work in a united manner for our society, and this is what our Foundation aims to do,” he added.

According to him, his organisation would work for peace not only in the Himalayan region, but across the world. “Peace only in the Himalayan region or India is not enough; people across the world need it too. Our Foundation also seeks to contribute to maintaining global peace through our different activities,” the spiritual leader said.

According to social worker from Kalimpong, Jyoti Karki, who is a follower of the Rinpoche, it is an honour for all to have Rinpoche Phurba Dorjee in the region. “People across the world, including the likes of the late pop star Michael Jackson, have accepted him as their spiritual leader. The new Foundation will aim at the uplift of mainly the Himalayan community, while also striving for global peace,” Ms Karki said.

According to her, the Guru has also been hounoured in the Cannes Film Festival for six times in Cannes in France, where he was based earlier. Born in Mirik in Darjeeling, the venerable Lama, Rinpoche Phurba Dorjee, the spiritual ‘Dharma Guru,’ philanthropist, humanitarian and filmmaker, has lived abroad for several years in between, while he is presently based in Mirik and neighbouring Nepal.

Earlier in the day, the Rinpoche took part in the Sonam Lhosar celebrations at Pakhring Dhura at Hattighisa, Bagdogra, near Siliguri, organised by the Sangay Choling Gumba (monastery) there. According to Chef Shamson Tamang of the Indian Royal Gorkha Culinary Chef Federation, who is also the chief food instructor in the Foundation, he will help the Rinpoche in his endeavours by imparting free training on culinary arts to the poor and needy people.

“Wherever Guruji opens a school or an institute or organises events, we will choose students for whom we will arrange for free training and courses on cooking skills,” Mr Tamang said.