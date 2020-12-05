The West Bengal Buddhist Cell has scheduled a rally in Siliguri tomorrow to show their support to the Trinamul Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. The rally, which will begin at the Mahananda bridge at 12.30 pm, will end with a public meeting at Baghajatin Park in Siliguri.

“Around 10,000 people will be participating in the rally tomorrow. Some 5000 chairs have already been set at Baghajatin Park. We have also arranged for others outside. We have urged people to follow the norms of physical distancing. Ministers such as Aroop Biswas, Binay Barman, and tourism minister Gautam Deb will also attend the programme,” Mukul Chandra Bairagya, the state president of the Trinamul Refugee Cell, told reporters today.

According to Mr Bairagya, the Terai-Dooars region itself houses more than 1,20,000 members of the Buddhist community.

“For the 2021 Assembly polls, the Buddhist Cell has united with the Trinamul Congress and the former will work in favour of the TMC. With instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, we talked to Buddhist groups in north Bengal, especially the Terai, Dooars, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, etc and have, therefore, been successful in securing their support,” he said.

Mr Bairagya also claimed that no one will be deprived of their citizenship if they stand with the TMC.

Chindu Sherpa, executive member of the Sherpa Development Board, said, “All of us from the Terai, Dooars and Darjeeling will be attending the rally tomorrow. Ours is a non-political group, yet we are standing in solidarity with the TMC for the assembly polls this time.”