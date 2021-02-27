Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will send a written message for the Left-Congress Brigade rally on February 28. He is unlikely to appear physically as it was speculated earlier.

News reports emerged that the former West Bengal Chief Minister could be present at the Brigade parade ground, from where the Left Front and Congress would launch their campaign for the upcoming Bengal assembly elections.

CPIM had requested Bhattacharjee’s medical team to allow him to take part in the Brigade event for five minutes. Till Saturday, the doctors are believed to have not given the nod to him.

According to a report by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika on Saturday, Bhattacharjee has decided to convey a written message to the Left and Congress supporters understanding that it won’t be possible for him to be present there.

His wife Meera Bhattacharjee, though has kept the speculations going. She said that the final confirmation on his visit to Brigade would be available only on Sunday.

Bhattacharjee is under strict medical guidance after he had to be hospitalized twice in the last one year.

Asserting that his health remained the party’s first priority, CPIM leader Robin Deb said, “We are trying [to bring Bhattacharya to Brigade]. But his doctors have not given the permission yet. If they allow, then he might come to Brigade for five minutes.”

The CPIM was also looking at options to have the Bengal’s ex-Finance Minister available virtually. But his health condition has played down that possibility.

“Buddha da is still an iconic leader to every leftist politician in the country. Of course, if he could make it, it would be a great morale booster to us. But his written message is also priceless for us,” a CPIM leader was quoted as saying by the Bengali daily.

Since their declaration of contesting the upcoming state assembly polls together, it’ll be the biggest join event of the Left Front and Congress. They are likely to officially launch their election campaign from the Brigade parade ground.