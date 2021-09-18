BSF foils smuggling of rare Victoria Crowned Pigeon

The Border Security Force has seized one near-threatened Victoria Crowned Pigeon bird which was being smuggled to India through Gongra border under Chapra police station limits in Nadia from Bangladesh.

BSF troopers during patrolling of the Indo-Bangla border at Gongra outpost on Thursday night seized the bird, which was kept in a cage but smugglers fled the scene, an official said. The market price of the seized bird is in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, the official said. The official also said that they have handed over the bird before the Nadia district forest officials for conservation.

The Victoria crowned pigeon has been classified as near-threatened on the IUCN ‘Red List of Threatened Species’. Originally from New Guinea and introduced to nearby islands, this bird is the largest living pigeon and the closest remaining relative to the extinct Dodo bird.

It was named in honour of Queen Victoria for its flashy blue crown of intricate lacelike patterns and its regal poise. Victoria crowned pigeons are known to be intelligent and quite easy to tame. This bird is docile by nature, which is why they’re a frequent attraction at zoos. They are often left to roam the grounds freely and tend to be happiest when foraging for food on the ground and wandering around.

This bird can fly short distances but will only fly when necessary, usually when startled, in danger, or in need of a high roost in the trees for the night.