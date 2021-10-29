Brisk sales dispel biz gloom for Dakshindari potters

Diwali and Kali puja has brought one of the pottery colonies of the city-nestled between Lake Town and Ultadanga in north Kolkata to life. Unlike last year when the Covid-19 pandemic had forced a near shutdown of the trade, the business is bouncing back with a brisk sale on the week before Diwali.

The potters of Dakshindari are once again busy making beautifully decorated diyas, hanging candle stands, and statuettes of a multitude of gods and goddesses like Ganesha, Narayana, Shiva, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kali.

A visit to this unique pottery colony showed how artistry comes alive in this densely populated area as residents in almost every household are now busy with paintbrushes and pots of colours, adding final touches to the clay models of deities.

An estimated more than 500 households in this area are engaged in clay modelling and designing of diyas, showpieces and idols. Buyers from different parts of the country are lining up for bulk purchases according to a clay modeller who said: “We largely survive on purchases from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai and Delhi.”

One of the potters, Krishna Chandra Pal, has been running his business of “Mrittshilpa”(pottery art) for over 25years. The business of pottery was started by his ancestors with “matir chaka” (mud wheel) and later they focused on Terracotta work. But now it has become almost obsolete, laments Pal.

Of late, the artisans have started making a variety of colourful potteries, idols, lamps and other decorative items, which are in greater demand during this festive season. Pal also said that, apart from purchases during the festive season, these pottery artworks are also showcased in exhibitions in different parts of the country and, at times, in foreign destinations.

The textile ministry of the Union government sponsors such events throughout the year. The potters at Dakshindari complained, however, that the cost of raw materials-a particular variety of clay that comes from Canning in South 24 Paraganas-is exorbitant. “We have procured a truckload of clay to share among five or six clay modellers this season. One truckload costs us almost Rs 11,000 this year and each potter’s share came to about Rs 2,200.”

Despite the hardship they have been facing for a year, a rebound in the business demand has been yielding good returns after a long time, the potters added. “We are praying for the good times to return,” they said.

