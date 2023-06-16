Breastfeeding corners, modern toilets in 11 KMC wards

Taking a step ahead in providing amenities for women, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has identified sites in 11 wards for setting up of breastfeeding corners and modern toilets for women. The facility would be set up by the bustee services department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The move comes after the civic body instructed all its councillors to identify spaces in their wards for constructing such amenities across KMC limits.

Of the total 144 wards, spaces in around 11 wards have been identified while in others, land is still being searched for. Unwilling to delay the matter, a high-level meeting was held at the KMC headquarters earlier this week and a decision to go ahead with the setting up of the facility was taken by the authorities.

With the identification of the spaces, the civic body would now move ahead in setting up of the facility in Wards 21, 24, 30,32,37,51,55,63,83,101 and 110, including places like CIT Road, APC Road, Sadanand Road, Mirza Ghalib Street, Patuli, Eastern Bypass Nimtala Ghat and so on. According to sources in the civic body, the department is considering facilities including toilets, bathrooms, changing rooms, and filtered water.

The civic body has plans of setting up one such facility with breastfeeding corners in every ward. Meanwhile, a booster pumping station was inaugurated by the KMC mayor Firhad Hakim yesterday at Sitala Khola. The booster pumping station is expected to benefit people from Ward 95.