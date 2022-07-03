Boy drowns at Howrah pool

Mystery shrouds the death of a 9-year-old child, who was allegedly drowned at a swimming pool near Dumurjala Sports Complex in Howrah on Friday. Parents of the deceased have alleged foul play.

According to Howrah city police, Bidipto Bose, a resident of Ramrajatala, Howrah, was allegedly drowned at a swimming pool, near the sports complex, while undergoing training with 35 other trainees.

The complaint said after a few hours, although all the students returned Bidpto was not seen with them. After a frantic search his body was fished out from the pool.

While the family claimed the trainer was not present when the incident took place, the trainer denied the charge.

Meanwhile, police sources said the report of the post-mortem would identify the cause of the death. An investigation has begun.