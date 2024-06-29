Bomb scare at Air Asia Flight

There was a bomb scare at Kolkata airport today. According to sources, a bomb threat was reported on the AirAsia flight (I5-319) from Kolkata to Pune. It is known that there were over a hundred passengers on the flight.

As soon as the news was received, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft. The CISF and airport authorities have begun an investigation. The plane was moved away from the runway. Members of the bomb squad arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the news. They are inspecting the aircraft to check for any explosives.

According to airport sources, one suspect has been detained in connection with the incident. Earlier in April, there were consecutive bomb threats at Kolkata airport. It is reported that the flight was scheduled to depart for Pune on Friday morning, just before the news of a bomb being kept inside the aircraft. Passengers were immediately evacuated from the plane, and then CISF and bomb squad members began the search.

