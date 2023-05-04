Body found near Tollygunge Metro station

On Wednesday morning, local people discovered a body in the vicinity of the Tollygunge metro station.

A sack was placed over the body. Word quickly got around and the residents called the cops. Upon receiving information, Regent Park police arrived at the location and recovered the corpse.

The deceased’s age, according to the police, is close to 60 years. The man looked extremely sick. The corpse was discovered in an almost skeletal state. It is unknown how the elderly man passed away or how his body ended up at the Metro station. The corpse is being examined.

The police are investigating all possibilities, including the possibility of a premeditated murder.

The area’s CCTV footage is currently being examined to determine who covered the corpse with a sack. The police are simultaneously attempting to identify the deceased.