There will be complete prohibition on the use of microphones and loud-speakers during the secondary and higher secondary examinations which are set to take place in February and March as per the order of the state environment department. Appealing the concerned authorities to abide by the order which was passed in 2013, West Bengal Pollution Control Board urged all to implement it.

As per the order, there will be ban on the use of microphone or loudspeaker in residential areas or where educational institutions are situated prior to the beginning of the secondary and the higher secondary examinations of all boards and councils and the ban will be in place until all the examinations are over.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced in a notification today that admit cards of the candidates appearing for Madhyamik examination this year will be distributed to the heads of schools at respective camp offices from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 8 February.

The heads of educational institutions or the authorised representatives have been instructed to collect the admit cards from these camps. They have also been directed to bring forth any errors or discrepancies in the cards to the notice of the board within 15 February.