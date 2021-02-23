BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who was accused by the party’s youth wing leader Pamela Goswami of having involvement in the ongoing cocaine case, will not appear before the Kolkata Police on Tuesday.

Singh was summoned to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar. However, his lawyers would represent him today at 4 PM in front the investigators as he is believed to have left for Delhi, reported ABP Ananda.

Meanwhile, Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed from south Kolkata’s upscale New Alipore area last week. Their personal bodyguard was also detained.

As she was being taken to the Alipore court lock-up on Saturday, Goswami claimed the entire incident was conspired by Singh, who she alleged was close to Vijayvargiya, the party’s National General Secretary.

“I want a CID investigation so that Rakesh Singh can be arrested. It was his conspiracy. Kailash Vijayvargiya’s aide Rakesh Singh should be arrested. It was his conspiracy. He informed everyone beforehand,” Goswami said repeatedly as the police whisked her away from the press.

She has claimed earlier as well that she had been unjustly apprehended by the police. “Amake fasano hocche [I’m being framed],” she said to the press on Friday after she was detained.

On the other hand, Singh categorically refused the accusation against him and said that Kolkata Police was using Goswami for a foul play against BJP and its leaders under the influence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

“Kolkata Police is running its own investigation. If the girl takes my name, they’ll call me. If she takes Kailash ji’s name, they’ll call him. They may even call Amit Shah ji. Kolkata Police can do anything,” Singh was seen saying on ABP Ananda.

“I think she has been brainwashed by the Kolkata Police under the guidance of Abhishek Banerjee. They’re doing this to cover up their own misdeeds. I feel bad. I’m miles away from this girl. I haven’t spoken to her for the last one and a half years,” he added.