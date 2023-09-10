“BJP’s marginal loss in Dhupguri augurs well for saffron party”

The marginal win for the ruling Trinamul Congress just before the 2024 Lok Sabha election is an indication of times ahead, Amit Malviya, BJP’s national IT cell incharge and party’s co-observer for West Bengal said in his X handle today.

A day after the BJP’s defeat in the Dhupguri bypolls, the party is investigating the rea- sons for their loss, primarily attributing it to organisational weaknesses and intra- party disputes under the leadership of the BJP.

“The BJP may not have won the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal,but we are grateful to all the voters and karyakartas who ensured that the BJP maintains its vote share, despite a hostile and oppressive TMC regime,” said Malviya.

In the 2021 Bidhan Sabha election, the BJP won in Dhupguri, but subsequent- ly, the Trinamul Congress managed to secure the seat.

In this by-election, TMC had a face-off against the BJP and won, with TMC’s Mitali Ray joining the BJP for the subsequent Assembly election.

The BJP lost this election, with TMC’s Nirmal chandra Ray securing 46.28 per cent of the votes compared to the BJP’s 44.23 per cent.

In comparison to South Bengal, the BJP’s influence is much stronger in north Bengal, which is what the leaders of the saffron party believe.

“The marginal win for the ruling TMC just before the 2024 Lok Sabha election is an indication of the times ahead. Both Mamata Banerjee and her heirapparentwereinvested in the bypolls, but still, they could barely scrape through! People are fed up with her regressive politics, which thrives on blocking central Govt schemes (for example, Ayushman Bharat, CSC), corruption (NREGA, PM Aawas, job for cash, etc.), and cut money,” he said in his handle.