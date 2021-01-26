BJP’s state president in West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday was subjected to a controversy when he hoisted the national flag in reverse during the Republic Day celebration in Birbhum.

According to a report carried out by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Ghosh had visited the BJP’s district office in Rampurhat to take part in the 72nd Republic Day celebration there.

However, soon after hoisting the national flag the Medinipur MP noticed that it was tied upside down. Upon realising the error, Ghosh himself brought it down before rectifying the mistake and raising it properly.

“This is really an uncomfortable situation. I didn’t check the flag before hoisting it. But as soon as I noticed the error and corrected it myself. Then I raised the national flag properly,” Ghosh was quoted as saying.

“Those who were responsible for it, I warned them to not make a similar mistake again. They did not have any intention to insult the national flag. They made a mistake and now it has been corrected,” he added.

Ghosh had reached the Rampurhat party office after performing a puja at the Tarapith temple. The Bengal BJP chief had also participated in ‘Cha Chakra’ event there before going for the Republic Day event.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day, Mamata Banerjee dedicated the West Bengal government’s official Republic Day parade at Red Road to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must forever strive to protect, preserve and follow all the ideals of the Constitution. Warm greetings to every Indian on Republic Day! Today’s parade in Kolkata has been dedicated to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the West Bengal chief minister tweeted on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

Banerjee’s decision to link the Republic Day celebration with Netaji is being seen as her answer to what happened during the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary celebration last week in Kolkata.

After the cultural event, dedicated to Netaji on his 125th birthday at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial, the West Bengal Chief Minister was scheduled to deliver a speech alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, inapposite and repeated slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ coming from the crowd saw her getting visibly irritated. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cultural Ministry for conducting this programme in Kolkata. But to humiliate an invitee in such a manner is not appropriate,” Banerjee said.

“I think a programme such as this should have some dignity. This is not a political programme. As a protest, I refuse to speak anything else,” she added before coming down from the podium.