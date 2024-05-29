BJP’s days are numbered, will not come to power: CM

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee today urged people not to vote for BJP for its divisive politics, hatred towards Bengal and incessant lies and false promises made at every political meeting. In the same breath she also said BJP’s days are numbered and it would not come to power. She was addressing a gathering at Behala Chowrasta in favour of party’s nominee Mala Roy, two time MP from the seat. CPM has fielded Saira Shah Halim while BJP’s nominee is Debashree Chowdhury, former MP from Raigunj.

Referring to the Prime Minister, Mamata said, “It was really amazing when the Prime Minister said that he had worked for the cyclone Remal-hit people. This is the biggest lie. Our administration had worked day and night to evacuate the people and give them primary relief. I fail to understand how could a Prime Minister speak so much lies. Throughout the country wherever he is going, he is telling lies. There should be a limit to his speaking lies,” she maintained. Miss Banerjee said he is the first Prime Minister, who has claimed himself to be a divine being and has come to the world to fulfil god’s mission. What mission it is? Is it to divide society, spread hatred or give shelter to the corrupt people? Anyone who is corrupt is entering the BJP’s washing machine and coming out clean. Is this the mission of god I want to know,” she asked, adding, “If he is a god he should go to the temple and stay there.

How can a god speak so much lie?” Calling him the biggest hypocrite, she said, “He speaks about Netaji. Centre has turned down our request to declare Netaji’s birthday as national holiday.” “The Kolkata port which was after Netaji’s name, has been changed,” she pointed out. Miss Banerjee urged people to raise their voice against BJP’s oppression. “They have converted the country into a jail and any one opposing them is put behind bars.” Hitting out at Modi, she said, “A person who did not speak to the press is now giving interviews. He has purchased most of the media and you will find the journalists are sitting in front of him. They ask questions given to them by the BJP and Modi is seen giving reply to their questions. He does not speak about unemployment, price rise.” Miss Banerjee said her party has kept the promises.

“Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, student credit card, Kanyashree, Rupashree, all the schemes have been implemented. On the other hand, he has not kept his promises. People did not get Rs 15 lakh in their account. Two crore people did not get jobs per year. Now the best students of IIT have failed to fetch jobs,” She urged people to vote for Mala Roy for uninterrupted development work. We have received your blessing for so many years and hope that he will continue to do it during the general election,” she said.