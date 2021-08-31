BJP’s Bishnupur MLA joins TMC

BJP’s Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh today joined Trinamul Congress in the presence of state education minister Bratya Basu.

Ghosh attacked BJP saying the saffron camp has been practising vindictive politics and claimed that in the Assembly election his former party tried to win Bengal by force. He alleged that BJP was using its central government machinery to meddle into the state’s internal affairs and ruining the history and culture of Bengal.

Ghosh called for elected representatives, irrespective of political affiliations, to stand behind Miss Banerjee and support her developmental works and initiatives like Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan. Blasting Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Adhikari doesn’t respond to calls for help from BJP MLAs.

“Over the past three months, I have worked in my constituency on my own and tried to help people,” he said. Responding to BJP’s claims during the poll campaign that they will garner 200 seats, Ghosh said, “the party does not have any organisational network at the booth level-they only talk big.

“Whoever won on a BJP ticket, won on their own calibre. The party had nothing to do with it,” he said. Basu said, “even BJP legislators are shunning the politics of violence practised by the central government, and are protesting against their efforts to demean the state.

“The BJP did not just only lose the election but they are trying to corner Trinamul Congress by using government machinery as they could not fight us politically or through developmental initiatives,” he said.

Asked about Tripura, Basu said, “even though BJP helms the state, their MLAs are protesting against the party. Politics is about the people, not power.” The minister claimed that Tripura leaders were trying to contact them after being disgruntled by BJP’s politics against the sovereignty and the secular fibre of India.

“Many BJP MLAs in Tripura are dissatisfied with their chief minister Biplab Deb. Our leaders were threatened; they have created ‘Valley of fear’ in Tripura,” Basu alleged. “We never did that when so many BJP leaders came to Bengal for campaigning,” he said.

“People are supporting us in Tripura that was evident from the turnout in the 28 August rally. This is making BJP nervous which is why they are unleashing vindictive politics in Bengal,” he said. When asked about Assam, he said “we have not yet started setting up our organisational structure in Assam, so I would not be able to comment,” he said.