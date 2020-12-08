Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 12-hour strike in North Bengal to protest the killing of its party worker has rocked Siliguri on Tuesday. 25 persons have been reportedly arrested.

Large-scale violence has been reported from the region. BJP workers allegedly took to violence, while protesting death of their colleague, who was killed during the party’s Uttarkanya march on Monday.

The saffron brigade has been accused of violently enforcing the strike and tearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s posters in several parts of Siliguri. Tyres were also burnt.

The protestors engaged in violent clashes with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and cadres, leading the police to make 25 arrests.

Reportedly, Siliguri’s Airview Mor was at the heart of the violence where the BJP workers sat in a dharna and took down banners and posters of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Despite warnings from the police the hindutva brigade refused to pacify the situation and continued with their activities. Meanwhile, a section of TMC supporters arrived at the location.

Following a heated confrontation, the workers and cadres of both the parties exchanged clashes among each other. The situation escalated soon after and turned into a war-like scene in the presence of police. It was only after a few hours that law and order were restored in the region.

Responding to BJP’s tearing down of Mamata Banerjee’s posters, TMC workers took down BJP flags and burnt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy in Hasimchak, reported Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

Meanwhile, BJP state leadership has cast doubt over West Bengal Police’s claim about the death of its party worker during Uttarkanya march in Siliguri.

West Bengal Police on Tuesday claimed that the BJP worker, Ulen Roy, who died on Monday, succumbed to injuries caused by pellets fired from shotgun.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, police assered that the force “do not use shotguns” and contended that killing of the BJP worker was not a result of their action.

Questioning the police’s claim that the BJP worker, Ulen Roy, did not die from police’s bullets, the hindutva outfit has asked, “If not police then who?” The party also alleged that it was the police who fired shots at its workers.

“There are 10-12 bullet wounds on the body of Ulen da. If not police then who shot him? We have always seen the police and goons standing together to attack us,” ABP Ananda quoted BJP state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, as saying.

“The police fired the shots because the bullets were coming from their side. They were attacking us with water cannons, teargas shells, lathis and stones as well. The police should investigate if there were TMC goons dressed as police,” the Medinipur MP said.