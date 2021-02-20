BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested on Friday in Kolkata with drugs, has named an aide of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya after she was taken to the Alipore court.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed from south Kolkata’s upscale New Alipore area. Their personal bodyguard was also detained.

As she was being taken to the Alipore court lock-up on Saturday, Goswami claimed the entire incident was conspired by a BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who she alleged was close to Vijayvargiya, the party’s National General Secretary.

“I want a CID investigation so that Rakesh Singh can be arrested. It was his conspiracy. Kailash Vijayvargiya’s aide Rakesh Singh should be arrested. It was his conspiracy. He informed everyone beforehand,” Goswami said repeatedly as the police whisked her away from the press.

She has claimed earlier as well that she had been unjustly apprehended by the police. “Amake fasano hocche [I’m being framed],” she said to the press on Friday after she was detained.

On the other hand, Singh has categorically refused the accusation against him and said that Kolkata Police was using Goswami for a foul play against BJP and its leaders under the influence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

“Kolkata Police is running its own investigation. If the girl takes my name, they’ll call me. If she takes Kailash ji’s name, they’ll call him. They may even call Amit Shah ji. Kolkata Police can do anything,” Singh was seen saying on ABP Ananda.

“I think she has been brainwashed by the Kolkata Police under the guidance of Abhishek Banerjee. They’re doing this to cover up their own misdeeds. I feel bad. I’m miles away from this girl. I haven’t spoken to her for the last one and a half years,” he added.

Even though Bengal BJP has not given any official statement about the incident, spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya kept open the angle of a conspiracy by TMC and Kolkata Police.

“I do not know whether this is planted. The model code of conduct is yet to come into effect and the police is still under the state government. So, anything can be possible,” Bhattacharya said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, slammed the saffron party and said it was a shame that even women from its fold were found involved in such illegal acts.

“Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJP leaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. They cannot cry conspiracy every time,” Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, the police alleged Goswami and his friend were carrying cocaine worth lakhs of rupees. According to the police, around 100 gm of cocaine “worth a few lakh of rupees” was found in her handbag, and other parts of the car.

“She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she, along with her supplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers,” a police official said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surrounded Goswami”s car and arrested her, he said.

“An investigation into the matter is underway. We are trying to find out whether she is involved in any drug racket,” he said.