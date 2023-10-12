BJP workers raise ruckus at Salt Lake party office

group of BJP party workers, determined to enter the office at Salt Lake, which has become the party’s headquarters, tried to breach the heavy metal doors by force this evening, sparking tension. Security personnel were deployed to manage the situation.

The incident led to a tense atmosphere within the party, leaving many bewildered about what was happening.

State BJP leader, Shamik Bhattacharya, commented: “I’m not sure what transpired, but if what we’ve heard is true, this is undesired.”

According to reports, a group of workers from the party’s Barasat organisational district arrived at the Salt Lake office on Wednesday evening. Their main complaint revolved around allegations against the district pres- ident Tarunkanti Ghosh.

The protesters accused Mr Ghosh of orchestrating manipulations within the party and not adhering to the party’s agenda. They gathered outside the office with banners bearing slogans like “Awaken theYouth, Save BJP.” At the time of the incident, the main gate of the party office was locked, and some were seen attempting to enter the office by force, while oth- ers tried to break the gate’s lock with bricks.

Advertisement

The situation has left the party in disarray. Shamik Bhattacharya added: “Those who have complaints will be heard, but the way they’ve conducted themselves is not acceptable. The party is closely monitoring the situation.”

This incident is not the first time that internal discord has become public within the BJP, whether in Barasat, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, or other organisational districts. The party has been grappling with divisions and tensions in various regions. Wednesday’s incident in Salt Lake is a stark example of the growing internal challenges within the party.