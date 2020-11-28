Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly beaten with iron rod and sticks by miscreants supported Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal’s Howrah on Saturday.

BJP workers have reportedly claimed that on Friday night when they were correcting a few names on the voter list of Bankra region in Howrah, TMC-backed goons attacked them with rods and sticks.

Sheikh Nizamuddin, BJP block secretary, and four others were heavily injured in the attacks. All of them have been admitted in Howrah district hospital.

Local TMC leadership has denied the allegations and said that they had information about some outsiders entering a house. Following which, local leaders of the ruling party claim, they informed police.

A local leader of the saffron party has put a doubt on police’s role as well and alleged that the law officials were trying to downplay the entire situation.

The local police officials have registered complaints if both TMC and BJP and started investigation accordingly.

Meanwhile, another incident of political violence has come to the fore on Saturday as TMC alleged that BJP workers violently occupied their party offices at Khejuri in East Midnapore district.

TMC has complained that BJP ransacked six of their party offices and placed saffron flags, reported Bengali news channel ABP Ananda. The channel has reported a similar incident from West Midnapore’s Balichak as well.

The violence in East Midnapore, considered a stronghold of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, has happened hours after the leader’s resignation from the West Bengal cabinet.

TMC workers took to the street in Khejuri protesting against BJP’s action of occupying their party office. The hindutva brigade has dismissed the accusations against it and claimed that TMC was trying to create unrest in the region.

Political violence throughout West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the TMC government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the election-bound state.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.laimed