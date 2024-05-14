BJP will get 190-195, INDIA bloc 315: Mamata

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said her party will give full support to INDIA bloc to resume power in Delhi and that the alliance will win 315 or so seats. She predicted that the BJPled NDA will get between 190- 195 seats.

“We do not want anything. We will support a progressive, sensitive, secular government in Delhi,” she said while addressing a rally at Palta Shantinagar Health Centre ground, which falls under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. Partha Bhowmick is the Trinamul Congress nominee from the constituency. BJP has fielded Mr Arjun Singh, who had won the seat in 2019.

Earlier, Miss Banerjee addressed a gathering at Bongaon. Biswajit Das is Trinamul candidate from the seat. In 2019, Shantanu Thakur of BJP was elected from the seat. Addressing the gathering in Barrackpore, Miss Banerjee said, “Narendra Modi should tender unconditional apology for his failure to give Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account and jobs to 2 crore youth each year for 10 years. He should apologise for the Centre’s failure to buy jute which has led to the closure of jute mills in North 24-Parganas,” she said, adding, “He is blaming me now. He is so shameless that in order to cover up his own faults he speaks volume of lies.” She said, “Modi’s guarantee is false and fake. Rest assured, he will never keep his promises.

I will die if I fail to keep my promises. I had promised before 2012 election about Lakshmir Bhandar and implemented it. We give Sabuj Sathi cycle to the students from Class IX and from next year smart phones will be given to the students from Class XI, instead of Class XII.”