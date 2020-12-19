BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, exuding confidence that his new party will form the next government.

Bringing an end to the long-running speculations looming over his political career, Adhikari switched loyalty and said that TMC came into existence because of BJP.

“I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls… When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice enquired about how I am,” he said addressing the rally.

Noting that the BJP believes in nationalism and pluralism, Adhikari alleged that the TMC wants to divide the state on the lines of “insider” and “outsider”.

“Shame on the TMC for such narrow politics,” Adhikari said as the crowd roared.

“I am being called a traitor by those who themselves (TMC) are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, TMC would have never come into existence. In the next assembly polls, BJP will win Bengal and TMC will be defeated,” he said.

Adhikari was introduced to BJP to a thunderous applaud from the huge crowd present at Shah’s rally in Midnapore collegiate ground.

Adhikari, the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal, has taken with him a total of more than 40 TMC leaders to the BJP.

Nine MLAs – six from TMC, one from CPIM, one from CPI and one from Congress – joined BJP on Saturday. One sitting and a former TMC MP also defected to the Hindutva camp.

With PTI inputs