Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, started his two-day visit to West Bengal with an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During a commemoration event for Tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura, Shah said that the BJP will form government in the state after winning two-third seats in next year’s Assembly Elections.

He further added that Banerjee was scared to see the rise of BJP in West Bengal and was, thus, deliberately restricting the Central Government’s welfare scheme in the state.

“The death alarm for Mamata Banerjee’s government has been set. With two-third seats in the next Assembly Elections, BJP will form the government in West Bengal in 2021,” Shah was quoted as saying by Bengali portal The Wall.

“Mamata Banerjee is scared. She is scared that’s why she is restricting the implementation of Central Government’s welfare schemes in Bengal. Farmers in Bengal is not getting the 6000 rupees that the centre is paying.

“The poor families are not receiving the medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh. People from marginalised communities are being denied grants for building proper homes and toilets for themselves. The State Government has restricted funds of at least 80 Central Government schemes,” Shah added.

Meanwhile, Shah arrived at the poll-bound state with a bigger IT team for an acute analysis in all Assembly constituencies. He held long meetings till 12 am in the night with local leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy.

This visit gains importance amid speculations that BJP state president Ghosh will be replaced soon. Shah is scheduled to attend two organisational meetings on 5 and 6 November, where all state senior leaders woudl be present.

The first meeting would be held at Burdwan, where leaders from Midnapore and Burdwan will join. Second meeting on 6 November will be held in Kolkata, where zone leaders both from Nawadip and Kolkata will be present. A senior BJP leader said that Shah will ask for detailed reports regarding organizational matters in those zones.

Apart from the meetings, where the former BJP president would strategies to strengthen party’s organisation in West Bengal, Shah would also have lunch at the residences of a few individuals from marginalised communities.