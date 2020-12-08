Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a mass rally in Suvendu Adhikari’s bastion without the presence of Adhikari family amidst speculation over rebel TMC leader’s next move.

Miss Banerjee had recently instructed all MLAs and MPs from East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram to be present in her rally held at Midnapore College Ground.

Not only Suvendu, none of his family members who still hold party memberships did not turn in the most vital meeting ahead of the Assembly polls. Even their loyalists also largely stayed away from the rally.

Without mentioning anyone, Miss Banerjee while speaking at the rally, said, “Those who are corrupted are joining BJP to protect themselves. CPI-M goons now have switched sides and are working as cadres of the BJP. All TMC MLAs of West Midnapore are present here today. I want to tell those who spread canards against TMC leaders that we are the most honest party. We are not like the BJP which is using moneybags to dislodge opposition-run governments in states and trying to break opposition parties,” she said.

Calling the TMC “a hard nut to crack”, that will not surrender before the saffron party, Miss Banerjee said she would also not give in to attempts to “blackmail and bargain” her party ahead of the polls.

During her entire speech in the rally where thousands of supporters attended, Miss Banerjee instead of Adhikari, gave credit to Akhil Giri, a rival leader of Adhikari family, saying, “Akhil is with the party since its formation and he has struggled hard to establish the party in the area.”

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Miss Banerjee said, “Don’t play with the fire. It will be dangerous for all.”

“No matter how much work we do, our policies are always labeled bad. Rafale scam wasn’t bad, PM CARES fund which does not divulge its details isn’t bad for them (BJP) but they want an account of Amphan cyclone damage here,” Miss Banerjee iterated.

She asserted that she would rather stay in jail than “remain silent or put up with BJP’s misrule”.

Holding a bundle of paddy sheaf, Miss Banerjee promised that she is now staying beside the farmers for their ongoing movement against the Centre’s new farm laws and will support them to the hilt.

“Bengal will never be Gujarat and we will not let Bengal become Gujarat,” she said.

“If goons from outside come to our state and terrorise you, all of you should put up a united fight against them. We believe in peace. We won’t allow them to have a free run here. We will never allow outsiders to take control of the state,” the chief minister maintained.

Accusing the BJP of practicing “divisive politics for its personal gains”, Miss Banerjee said the state, where all communities have long lived in harmony, would “never bow its head before the murderers of Mahatma Gandhi”.

Taking potshots at the CPIM, Miss Banerjee said, “Earlier, the CPI-M had unleashed a reign of terror in West Midnapore. Several people were killed and were rendered homeless by CPI-M goons. People didn’t dare to come out of their homes then.”

“Junglemahal is at peace now. The guns of Maoists have fallen silent. CPI-M goons have switched over to the BJP. Only the colour has changed,” she said.

The CM said, “You must have seen what they did for migrant workers. BJP didn’t help with a single penny for migrant workers. We paid for 300 trains to bring back migrant workers and we have given them 100 days work too.” Speaking on bandhs she said, “Chhatradhar Mahato was arrested in 2008 as a Maoist. He was originally TMC block president. Junglemahal has not forgotten TMC.”