Violence between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres has rocked Adi Saptagram in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The clashes have reportedly left two injured from the Hindutva outfit.

As per a report by Bengali portal The Wall, BJP had put up banners in support of the contentious Farm Bills, passed in both houses of the Parliament last month, in Adi Saptagram. Allegedly, TMC workers tore and took down the banners.

On noticing the torn banners, BJP cadres had filed a written complaint in local Polba Police Station. However, the situation escalated soon after with both the parties resorting to violence.

The saffron brigade has accused West Bengal’s ruling party of attacking their workers and inuring two. The BJP workers, who have been identified as Santa Baul Das and Khokan Baul Das, suffered injuries on their heads. They have been taken to local Mogra Gramin Hospital.

Local BJP leaders, including Hooghly’s district president (organisation) Kalyan Bolel, convenor of health cell Robin Ghosh, and others, paid a visit to the injured party workers in hospital.

“With elections (West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2021) coming close, the violence by TMC is getting uncontrollable. They are being anxious to resist BJP. But they won’t succeed in taking BJP away from people,” Bolel said.

TMC has outrightly denied BJP allegations and refused of playing any part in the violence. Party’s district secretary in Hooghly, Dilip Yadav, said, “Trinamool did not take down the banners.”

“Common people are expressing their dissatisfaction against the anti-farmer Central Government. That is what led to this situation. Trinamool has no connection with it,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, political violence throughout the state ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the state government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, BJP had accused TMC of hurling bombs at its workers in West Midnapore. In July, a BJP MLA from Devendranath Dutta was found hanging in a market place in North Dinajpur’s Hemtabad.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.