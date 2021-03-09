With a major switch of Trinamul Congress members of the Malda Zilla Parishad (ZP) to the BJP in Kolkata today, both the parties have claimed that they have a majority on the ZP floor.

The sabhadhipati of the ZP, Gour Chandra Mandal, and former sabhadhipati and TMC leader, who was nominated by the party as the candidate for the Habibpur constituency for the Assembly elections, joined the saffron brigade in Kolkata, along with other members.

However, it was not very clear as to how many such TMC members of the ZP switched sides today.

It may be noted here that the 37-member ZP had 29 TMC, six BJP and two Congress members after the elections. Later, one each from the Congress and BJP switched over to the TMC.

This morning, after the change of sides by some ZP members to BJP, leaders of the BJP camp claimed that 14 members had joined them and that they had a majority in the ZP now, as the party hit the 19-member mark today.

On the other hand, district TMC president Mausam Noor this evening met the TMC members of the ZP and claimed they still had 20 members in the party.

“We had information this morning that some members of the ZP changed sides to the BJP, so we had a meeting here and 17 members are present here now. Added to this, three other members are with us and they couldn’t attend the meeting for personal reasons but talked with us and supported me over the telephone. The BJP is spreading false propaganda that they have a majority in the ZP which is actually retained by us,” Noor said at her office on Station Road in English Bazaar this evening.

District BJP president, Gobinda Chandra Mandal, said, “Fourteen TMC members switched sides to the BJP in Kolkata, while we already had five members at the ZP. So the total number of BJP members in the ZP is 19 now, which is a majority.”