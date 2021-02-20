Central leadership of BJP have identified 100 odd seats in the state to win which the rank and file as well as the top rung leaders of the party will go for an all-out campaign in the coming Assembly elections.

More than 60 of these constituencies are located in south Bengal and the rest in north Bengal, party sources stated. Among the south Bengal constituencies are included several Junglemahal seats. Ever since last year’s parliamentary polls, BJP influence has been perceptibly rising in Junglemahal.

Saffron camp surveys have found organisational base of TMC has been receding in these constituencies, sources stated. Such findings have helped BJP leadership decide to make greater efforts to wrest these seats.

The voters in these seats, according to some senior BJP leaders have revealed in surveys that they are inclined to support the saffron camp nominees in the coming election. Apart from invoking the words and deeds of the great men of Bengal, speakers fluent in Bengali like Union ministers of state, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chowdhury will address the rallies.

Besides Prime Minister, Narendra Modi , Union home minister, Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda and other party heavyweights will also address election meetings.

These party stalwarts will include Union ministers, party MPs and ministers and leaders from BJP-ruled states. Hindutva and development card would be the principal poll campaign plank in these earmarked seats, saffron camp sources stated. But issues of alleged corruption by the Trinamul Congress regime would also be chipped in.