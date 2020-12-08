Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leadership has cast doubt over West Bengal Police’s claim about the death of its party worker during Uttarkanya march in Siliguri on Monday.

Questioning the police’s claim that the BJP worker, Ulen Roy, did not die from police’s bullets, the hindutva outfit has asked, “If not police then who?” The party also alleged that it was the police who fired shots at its workers.

“There are 10-12 bullet wounds on the body of Ulen da. If not police then who shot him? We have always seen the police and goons standing together to attack us,” ABP Ananda quoted BJP state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, as saying.

“The police fired the shots because the bullets were coming from their side. They were attacking us with water cannons, teargas shells, lathis and stones as well. The police should investigate if there were TMC goons dressed as police,” the Medinipur MP said.

BJP state secretary in West Bengal, Sayantan Basu, also criticised police’s claim and said, “If he was killed by someone from the protest, there would have been bullet marks on his back. Why are there bullet wounds on his chest? Either there was an anti-social element among the police or a police firearm was used.”

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police on Tuesday claimed that the BJP worker, who died during the party’s Uttarkanya march in Siliguri on Monday, succumbed to injuries caused by pellets fired from shotgun.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, police assered that the force “do not use shotguns” and contended that killing of the BJP worker Ulen Roy was not a result of their action.

Detailing what the post mortem report said, West Bengal police alleged that the saffron party had brought “armed persons” in their Uttarkanya march, who was “standing near the deceased in the protest” and “fired from close range”.

“As per the PM report “death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries.” Police do not use shotguns. It’s obvious that during yesterday’s protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms,” the West Bengal police said.

“The deceased received pallet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programs and inciting them to fire is unheard off.

“There was a malafide intention to create violence by the use of firearms. CID West Bengal has been asked to investigate. Truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime,” it added.