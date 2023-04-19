BJP MP threatens cops, may face FIR’

Follow Us:
Statesman News Service | Kolkata | April 19, 2023 6:38 am

Saumitra Khan, Trinamool Congress, Bengal BJP, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Election results 2019, Bishnupur,Bankura

Saumitra Khan. (Photo: Facebook)

Bankura district administration is contemplating filing an FIR against BJP MP Saumitra Khan after he threatened some police officers this morning. Khan, the MP from Bishnupur, threatened the police officers and used abusive language against the wives and daughters of the police officers.

The statement of Khan did not go well with the BJP. Party spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said such a statement by an MP is uncalled for.

The party does not support his view. Khan, while addressing a rally, had said that with the help of the high court he would take some police officers to task who were working as agents of the ruling Trinamul Congress.

Then, he used abusive language against the wives and daughters of the police officers

