BJP leader Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, better known as ‘Nirbhaya Didi’, today asserted that the BJP will work for the “modernization” of agriculture and improving the life of farmers. Interacting with reporters at the BJP office in Siliguri today, she said that the same was the party’s goal as per its new election manifesto that is to be rolled out soon.

“In our state, particularly in north Bengal, the state of affairs, the socio-economic life of the people, especially farmers, has been upsetting throughout. I have visited their homes at different places on several occasions. It is a matter of shame that the ones who supply food to the entire population have nothing to eat themselves, and are on the verge of starving. We fail to realise how arduous a task it is for our farmer brothers to make ends meet and get something to eat,” Ms Mitra Choudhary said.

“In north Bengal, a huge section of the people is into agriculture. They fend for themselves indulging in the activity as they lack other opportunities here. They have not been able to make progress. The plight of their families is tremendously disappointing. Given their hard work, they sell their produce in the market at far lower prices than its actual worth. Therefore, their actual collections keep dissipating because of the middlemen. Most of the money goes into the middleman’s pockets,” she added.

According to her, neither the Left Front nor the Trinamul Congress government was able to bring about any development of agricultural workers of north Bengal. “Agricultural workers from tea estates have migrated to cities like Delhi and Mumbai. But in north Bengal, we have still been unable to ensure their safety and security.

Not one percent of the amount of modernisation that should have taken place in the agricultural field has been brought about so far. People in north Bengal have been living in the same plight as they had been 30 years back. They are living below poverty line,” Ms Mitra Choudhary said.