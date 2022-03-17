BJP MLA fails to deliver speech amidst din of treasury benches

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today said that treasury benches in the assembly obstructed the speech of the Opposition party during raising of serious issues and thus, the government is trying to hide its crimes.

Mr Adhikari said that while he was going to highlight the issues of murder of student leader Anish Khan, Trinamul Congress councillor Anupam Dutta and Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, the TMC MLAs started shouting slogans in a bid to disrupt his speech.

“I spoke to chief minister Mamata Banerjee that she and her party will be defeated if the Election Commission of India conducted the election in Bengal. The police behaved like TMC cadres and the transfer of OC Taherpur is proof of it. Even the chief minister personally attacked me. The treasury bench disrupted the Opposition member’s speech in a planned way,” he said.

Mr Adhikari said that 52 BJP workers were killed and the CBI registered 56 cases. “We have demanded that just issuing summons to the accused is not enough, the culprits should be immediately arrested,” he said. Adhikari rubbished the CM’s allegations that BJP MLAs do not want to participate in the discussion.

“It is a false allegation. Actually, the TMC MLAs prevented us by shouting when our MLA wanted to deliver his speech. Even the CM did not provide any answer to our queries. She believes in autocracy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder said that it is justified that the CBI is summoning Rujira Banarjee again on the coal scam issues. People should know the involvement of Chief Minister’s relatives in this regard,” he said.