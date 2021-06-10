TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today visited the families of victims of lightning in different parts of Murshidabad today.

Banerjee spoke to the bereaved members and indemnified them during his first visit after he was elevated to his new post, said TMC leaders here.

Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP met the family members of Prahlad Murari and Abhijit Biswas from Berhampore. Murari and Biswas were killed by thunderbolts. Later, the TMC leader landed at Raghunathganj area where five persons had died at a deep tube-well shed after being struck by lightning at a farmland in Naodapara village on Sunday, sources said.

Both the state and central governments have declared exgratia for the bereaved families. Banerjee told mediapersons that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government will always stand behind the affected families. Slamming the BJP, he said, “BJP seems to be missing when disaster hits Bengal.

Where is the tourist gang (pre-poll campaigners of BJP) now? BJP leaders are only good at taking meals on banana leaves at voters’ houses during the election. Outsiders (BJP national leaders) may come and go but we are always duty-bound to serve the people in distress.”

“The family members of the dead made an appeal to me for permanent jobs to support their families. I shall place their demand to Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

He was accompanied by the Sagardighi MLA, Subrata Saha, also minister of state for food processing and horticulture.

The local MLA, Akhruzzaman, also the minister of state for power, was also present along with the district TMC president, Abu Taher Khan, Jangipur MP, Khalilur Rahaman and former minister of state for labour, Jakir Hossain.