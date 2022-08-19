BJP national IT cell in-charge and West Bengal co observer Amit Malviya today said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is “admitting” the crimes of Trinamul Congress’ Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal by “defending” him.

“Investigating agencies have so far unearthed unaccounted fixed deposites worth Rs 17 crore and Calcutta High Court has asked Anubroto Mondal’s daughter, who got a teacher’s job without even taking the TET, to appear before it. By defending him publicly after his arrest Mamata Banerjee has owned up his crimes…” Malviya tweeted today.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on Dum Dum Trinamul Congress MP Sougata Roy, who earlier said shoes will be made from the skin of critics. Responding in like vein, Mr Ghosh said: “The same shoe will be used to bash him up and he will not even find his clothes.” Mr Roy in his reply said Dilip Ghosh is very poor in education and an eight pass fellow, so he would not to reply to that derogatory comment of his.

BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder said that the TMC government, which should be protector of the state itself has become a bloodthirsty monster.

“The head sir, who was gems of education (sikhyaratna), was awarded by the state had committed suicide being deprived of pension. Teachers are on streets as their jobs were sold to below qualified candidates. Coal and sand scamsters are no more protector, they are monsters,” said Mr Majumder.