BJP lost majority of seats where PM Modi campaigned

Despite holding over 20 public meetings, including roadshows between March and May, the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which were announced on 4 June, show that the BJP has been routed in most of the seats where BJP’s star campaigner Narendra Modi had campaigned in Bengal. Not just this, the saffron party even lost the seats they had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In constituencies like Barasat, Arambagh and Krishnanagar, Modi held public meetings both before and after the announcement of the election dates. However, the saffron camp has been trounced in these three constituencies.

Apart from this, the BJP has also been defeated in seats like Maldah Dakshin, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Burdwan Purba, Bolpur, and Uluberia, where both Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had campaigned for the Party.

Advertisement

Even though Modi campaigned rigorously in seats like Cooch Behar, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Bankura, Medinipur, Ghatal, Howrah, Jadavpur, and Mathurapur, the party failed to make a mark in any of the said seats. Notably, among these, constituencies like Midnapur, Jhargram, Barrackpore, Hooghly, and Cooch Behar were the seats that the BJP had won last time but failed to retain this time.

It is noteworthy that of the constituencies in Bengal where Modi held public meetings, the BJP won only four seats, which include Jalpaiguri, Purulia, Bishnupur, and Kanthi. In addition to this, the BJP also lost two seats, namely Berhampore and Kolkata South, where Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had campaigned, respectively.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for failing to clinch a victory in Bengal, TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP-elect Abhishek Banerjee said, “A month back, these people from the BJP were flying down to Bengal, lecturing the people saying ‘give us 30 seats and this government will not survive’. Now see the irony, today, I am being asked if the NDA Government would survive or not. The people of India have given their mandate through EVM.”