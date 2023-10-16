BJP leaders in Kolkata discuss internal problems ahead of Shah’s upcoming visit

Senior BJP leaders sat down today for discussions to assess the ongoing internal rivalries within the party, which have been causing embarrassment to senior party members.

Amidst this situation, former BJP national president and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will visit the city tomorrow to inaugurate a puja. BJP leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay, MP Locket Chatterjee, and other leaders, gathered for a meeting to address the current situation. Interestingly, the president of the state unit of the party and MP, Sukanta Majumder, along with former national vice president Dilip Ghosh, did not attend.

Mr. Majumder stated that he is in Balurghat, his own parliamentary constituency, and Mr. Ghosh mentioned he was unaware of Mr. Shah’s visit to the city tomorrow. Sources indicate that Mr.

Advertisement

Shah might meet with state leaders at NSCBI Airport, where the state party could present a report to him. In the meantime, the BJP’s national general secretary, Anupam Hazra, raised concerns about powerful figures within the West Bengal BJP misusing their positions.

Without naming anyone, Mr Hazra alleged that these leaders view their roles as a form of personal inheritance. He stressed that these issues could significantly impact the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Hazra advised the disgruntled BJP workers to engage in discussions to address these grievances. He also expressed concerns about the anger and frustration among party members, noting that people’s patience has its limits.

Recent incidents outside the BJP office in Salt Lake and the state BJP headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane featured dissatisfied party workers and supporters demanding the removal of senior leaders from their organisational roles within the state party.

Moreover, there has been discontent directed towards the state BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, with slogans raised against him.