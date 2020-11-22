After Anubrata Mondal had called Dilip Ghosh, “a virus”, BJP leader Sayantan Basu has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are “making vaccine” for the TMC strongman.

On Saturday, launching an attack on Ghosh, BJP state president in West Bengal, Mondal had said, “Dilip Ghosh is a dangerous virus. There’s no virus like him in West Bengal. I’m asking Dilip Ghosh to come to TMC and work with our booth workers.”

“If Dilip Ghosh comes to TMC, the booth committee workers will accept him. But since he is a dangerous virus, he will have to be sanitised with cow dung,” TMC district secretary in Birbhum said.

Replying to Mondal’s jibe on his party president, Sayantan Basu said, as quoted by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, “Starting from Anubrata, every Trinamool leader with virus will be vaccinated by the central agencies.”

“ED and CBI are preparing vaccines for many. They will be applied on the hundreds of virus like Anubrata Mondal. Wait for another six month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Basu, BJP general secretary in West Bengal, attacked election strategist Prashant Kishor as well.

Reacting to TMC’s narrative of calling BJP an outsider party, he asked if Kishor, whose firm I-PAC has been hired by Mamata Banerjee’s party for the Assembly Elections next year, was a Bengali.

“PK is the citizen of which state? Ours is a national party. Central leeaders will come. Our state leaders also visit other states. TMC can bring filmstars from Bangladesh and Jamat and Rohingyas are not outsiders but the Prime Minister is outsider here?,” asked Basu.

The plot to portray BJP as an “outsider” and “anti-Bengali” party has been made evident by back-to-back press conferences from a few heavyweight TMC leaders. They had somewhat similar theme of presenting BJP as an alien entity in West Bengal and invoking the ethno-nationalism pride among Bengalis.

The tone of this attack is being seen as a double-edged at the hands of West Bengal’s governning party. While it attempts to create an unrest between BJP’s Bengali and non-Bengali camps, it will also paint the hindutva party as an outsider entity.