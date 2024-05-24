BJP leader from Basirhat joins TMC

Siriya Parveen, BJP district general secretary of Basirhat joined the Trinamul Congress today in the presence of senior party leader and minister Shashi Panja.

The Trinamul Congress posted on X: “Today, rising above the vengeful politics of the Nari-birodhi @BJP4Bengal, Smt. Siriya Parveen, BJP District General Secretary of Basirhat, joined us. Rejecting PM @narendramodi’s guarantees of Nari Ka Apmaan, she vowed to avenge the Sandeshkhali conspiracy.

Siriya Parveen is learnt to have said that they were told to keep plans ready in advance to execute plans and create theatrics in the media. Certain journalists were given a plan of action in advance about what is going to unfold next in Sandeshkhali. “I have proofs how texts were sent from TOP to execute fake rape claims. We were paid and mobiles were given,” she is believed to have said.

Advertisement