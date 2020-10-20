A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district succumbed to injuries sustained allegedly during clashes with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Basirhat last week.

As per an ABP Ananda report, BJP’s deputy secretary of booth number 234 in Hingalganj Rabindranath Mondal was allegedly attacked by a group of TMC supporters.

Reportedly on September 12, BJP held a public meeting in the area that was not allowed by the local police. TMC had followed it up with rally on the next day.

It was at the end of TMC’s rally when violence had erupted, injuring Mondal and six others. All of them were taken to local municipality hospital in Basirhat.

With Mondal’s condition not improving, he was first transferred to the Nil Ratan Sarkar Hospital in Kolkata before being moved to the SSK Hospital, where he breathed his last on Monday night.

Meanwhile, local TMC leadee Dinabandhu Koyal was also heavily attacked in Hingalganj area in the aftermath of the rally. The ruling party has alleged that Koyal was beaten up by miscreants backed by BJP iron rod and sticks, making him unconscious.

Koyal, in his statement from the hospital, accused local saffron party leaders Amar Raut, Bhabatosh Das and Samaresh Das of conspiring to kill him.

Meanwhile, political violence throughout the state ahead of the Assembly Elections next year has been a major concern.

Opposition parties like the BJP, CPIM and Congress have, time and again, blamed the state government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in West Bengal.

According to a report by BBC Bengali, a total of 13 political killings have happened in Bengal in the last three months or so. Seven BJP workers, six TMC workers and one SUCI cadre have lost their lives.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.