Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday launched the ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ initiative to collect public opinion for its election manifesto in the upcoming Bengal Assembly Election.

The drive will see BJP asking people to write their demands for the next state government. The saffron brigade will have 30 thousands drop boxes in 294 constitutencies of the state.

The party will also take opinion on across social media platforms. The voters would also be able to let their mind known over phone calls.

“Through this drive we’ll welcome priceless opinions of the humble Bengali citizens. Our aim is to build a corruption free and developed Bengal,” Nadda said in Kolkata on Thursday.

During his one-day visit to Kolkata today, Nadda will not just meet the intellectuals and academics, he will also ensure to have lunch with a working class jute mill worker.

Traditionally West Bengal has been a hub of intellectual discourse and innovation. On his last visit, Nadda had said what Bengal thinks today, the rest of the country thinks tomorrow. On the evening of Feb 25, Nadda will address representatives of the city’s intellectual classes at Science City and discuss the state’s current affairs with them.

Before that in the afternoon, at about 1.30 pm, he is likely to visit Ward No 14, Gauripur and have lunch at the residence of a jute mill worker.

Nadda’s lunch programme has enormous symbolism because the mismanagement of jute mills in the state and the poor living conditions of jute mill workers have turned into big poll issues.

More than 3 lakh people are employed in the state’s jute mills. They have already approached chief minister Mamata Banerjee about better remuneration and other demands. In this scenario, by having lunch at the residence of a jute mill worker, Nadda will send out a message to the working class that the party is serious about addressing the issues that they face.

According to a BJP statement, Nadda will reach Kolkata on Wednesday night. The next morning, he will launch the party’s Lokhho Sonar Bangla crowd-sourcing programme. His programme includes visiting the residence and museum of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and offering his tributes to him.