BJP is not coming back to power, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that Narendra Modi was doing whatever he wanted to do as the Prime Minister of a caretaker government despite the notification of Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission. Addressing a public meeting in Gazole in Malda on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Narendra Modi is now Prime Minister of a caretaker government but he is doing whatever he wants to do.”

“Ethically he cannot do it and cannot enjoy various government facilities while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. We maintain ethics, I do not enjoy government’s facilities and stay in private lodges during my election campaigning.” The Trinamul Congress chairperson on Saturday addressed two public meetings for her party candidates Prasun Banerjee and Sehnaj Ali Rehan, who are contesting from North and South Malda Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. Speaking at the meetings in Malda, Miss Banerjee said: “There is no fear of implementation of CAA, NRC and UCC in Bengal. Don’t worry.

I can assure you that I will fight as a Royal Bengal Tiger unto death. The BJP will not come back to power. Election surveys and predictions are fabricated by the BJP and they are being circulated via social media by spending huge amounts. You should not believe in the false dramas staged by BJP on social media. They are trying to buy votes by managing some candidates, so that they do not campaign actively, and by using Central agencies like ED, CBI and NIA.” “You (BJP) will never come to power. Your target to bag 400 seats is a distant dream. You secured 303 seats in 2019. But your party will not be able to bag required seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, even Rajasthan and finally from Bengal.

I will not let you come to power,” the Trinamul Congress chief said. Miss Banerjee once again questioned why only Central forces are being deployed for the elections. “Why are the state police being prevented from working in elections,” asked Miss Banerjee, who yesterday claimed that Central forces were working in the general elections as BJP cadres. Coming down heavily on the role of the Congress in Bengal, Ms Banerjee said: “I don’t believe the role of the Congress and its ally CPI-M. They are there to divide the anti-BJP votes to prevent Trinamul Congress candidates from winning. Their object is to help the BJP candidates.” “I will extend my support to the Congress in an appropriate time. But there is no alliance with Congress in Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.

I played a major role in creating the INDIA group and Trinamul Congress will lead the alliance in Delhi if we can win maximum seats from Bengal. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, we will be able to demand more Central funds for the development of Bengal, she said. Miss Banerjee promised that the beneficiaries of Banglar Bari Prakolpo will be getting Rs 60,000 as the first instalment after the elections. She also said that the state government employees will be getting 4 per cent more DA in May this year