TMC-turned-BJP behemoth Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday paid his tributes to martyrs of Nandigram movement and in Lalgarh’s Netai in Jhargram district.

What was interesting in Adhikari’s homage on the ‘First Nandigram Marty’s Day’ was the timing of it. He reached the East Midnapore region on Wednesday midnight with his followers.

“Some people had threatened that I won’t be allowed to come here. But I’m not to be scared away. I was here, I’m here and I’ll be here,” said Adhikari while remembering 7th January of 2007 when dead bodies of three villagers were found.

The incident is believed to have marked the beginning of Nandigram movement, riding on which Mamata Banerjee’s TMC dethroned the Left From government and came to power in 2011.

Adhikari, who was considered one of the most important architect of the movement as young TMC leader, then moved to Netai on early Thursday morning.

This day in 2011 had witnessed mass-murders by allegedly CPIM-backed miscreants. Nine villagers were shot in the firing from CPIM leader Rathin Mondal’s home.

Like in Nandigram, the Netai incident had also played a significant role in the downfall of the Left regime in West Bengal. Ever since coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee-led government pays its tribute to the lost lives every year.

However, this is the first time that a BJP leader has marked the day with such hue and cry.

Adhikari, the former Minister in charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal was also seen taking jibe at local Maoist-turned-TMC leader Chatradhar Mahato.

“I’ve a spiritual relationship with the people of Netai. If someone thinks that he can break it after spending 10 years in jail, it’ll not be easy. Locals in Netai died because of these men. Only CPIM can’t be blamed. Everyone knows about anarchy that prevailed in the name of People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities,” Adhikari said.

“When I came here last time, people had expressed their anger. With my limited power, I built houses for the poor and arranged sewing machine for women to be independent. The state government did not give anything,” the former Nandigram MLA added.