Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the BJP to prove its allegation that the Trinamool Congress has shiphoned off central government funds. She said that if their claims were not proven the Narendra Modi government should resign.

Addressing a programme of NGOs and civil society organisations in Kolkata, the TMC supremo claimed that the language used by BJP leader Amit Shah, who is currently on a visit to the state, smacks of arrogance and does not behove a Union home minister.

“The BJP frequently says that TMC is corrupt, the TMC siphoned off money. It is not Modi”s money. It is sent by one government to another. Then you should not collect taxes from the state and there will be no need to give it back. If you cannot prove the allegation, you will have to resign,” Banerjee said.

“You continuously attack us with pishi-bhaipo (aunt and nephew) jibe. What about your son Mr Shah? Where did he get so much money from?” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also attacked Amit Shah over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that she would not allow it to be implemented in the state.

“We always welcome everyone to West Bengal. But the statements made by Amit Shah today is below the belt and speaks of power hunger. I am very clearly stating, such words from the home minister don”t look good,” Banerjee said, without elaborating.

The TMC chief said that she will not utter a word which breaches decorum.

“All political parties should maintain dignity. Courtesy cannot be one-sided. It has to be both ways,” she said. The chief minister accused the BJP of spreading fake news and fake videos on social media to mislead people.

“After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots, you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people,” she said, attacking the saffron party.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday said the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the CAA, including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of COVID vaccination has ended.

Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the Citizenship (amendment) Act, he said its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.

Shah said the Modi government had in 2018 promised it will bring in a new citizenship law and kept it when the BJP was voted to power in 2019.

With PTI inputs