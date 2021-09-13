BJP fancies win against Mamata

The BJP will secure the winning of its Bhowanipore candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and defeat Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said today.

He today came to write the election graffiti as part of election campaign for lawyer Tibrewal at this Assembly constituency and began his campaigning against TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee.

“TMC party had announced that the party will win in Nandigram Assembly constituency, but Mamata was ultimately defeated. If the party is so confident that Miss Banerjee’s winning is secured then why the ministers from Mamata’s cabinet are roaming at each neighbourhood of Bhowanipore constituency. Is this not a sign of anxiety?” said Ghosh.

He, however, ruled out the arrival of heavyweight central party leaders like the party’s national president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah’ arrival. “This is an Assembly bypoll. So such heavyweights will not come this time,” he said. However, party sources said that several star campaigners like Union ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Shantanu Thakur, Nishit Pramanik and John Barla, MP Locket Chatterjee and Dilip Ghosh, party’s women state wing president Agnimitra Paul, senior leader Dinesh Tribedi will join several public meetings and roadshow here.

BJP bypoll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has met several persons today who came for a morning walk at Victoria Memorial. She and Dilip Ghosh also later joined a morning tea party at Bhowanipore with local people. She yesterday alleged that the elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling TMC supports violence. “My fight is against the members of the ruling party as they have done injustice to the people of West Bengal,” she said today.