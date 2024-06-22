BJP district president faces FIR for alleged fund misappropriation

A BJP activist has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Arjun Biswas, the president of the party’s Nadia north district unit, accusing him of misappropriating funds intended for election expenses during the Lok Sabha election.

According to police sources, Lal Mohon Ghosh, a resident of Chatina in Tehatta, filed the complaint at the Kotwali police station. Ghosh alleged that on 8 June, he was threatened at gunpoint by Mr Biswas and others when he sought clarification on the election expenses and the amount of funds received from the party.

The controversy has stirred unrest within the BJP’s local ranks. Recently, a faction of disgruntled party workers locked the district office in Krishnagar in protest against Mr Biswas. The enraged members allegedly vandalized the office before securing it with locks. They accused Mr Biswas of embezzling the funds allocated for election purposes.

The dispute has also drawn criticism from Amrita Roy, a BJP candidate and member of a royal family, who was defeated by Trinamul Congress candidate Mahua Moitra in elections. Mrs Roy voiced her frustration over the alleged fund mismanagement, claiming she was kept in the dark about the total funds disbursed and how they were spent.

When approached for comments, Mr Biswas denied the allegations, stating, “I don’t know who has lodged the complaint against me. The man has no right to seek any explanation about the expenses. The party has given me funds, and I have furnished the expenses in detail to them.”

The internal strife within the BJP’s Nadia north district unit comes at a critical time as the party faces challenges both internally and from opposition forces. The allegations and subsequent unrest have highlighted the need for transparency and accountability within the party’s financial operations, particularly during election campaigns.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and further developments are awaited as the BJP grapples with the fallout from these serious accusations.