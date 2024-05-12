BJP depriving people of Bengal: Mamata

State chief minister Mamata Banerjee, campaigning at Sahaganj in Saptagram under Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, lashed out at the Narendra Modiled BJP government for its deliberate non-cooperative attitude towards the development and welfare of the people of Bengal. In every sector, the central government’s noncooperative attitude is posing a great obstacle to the progress and development of Bengal. The people have the right to participate in the central government’s beneficiary schemes and projects, since in addition to the central government funding, the state government share of funding plays a major role in the implementation of these schemes.

But after the pandemic the central government share of fund have been completely stopped in the MGNREGA rural jobs scheme, Awas Yojana, distribution of free ration and many more, Miss Banerjee said. “The BJP is playing dirty politics with the lives and livelihood of the people of Bengal. However the state government has come forward with its limited capacity of funds to keep the central government schemes running in the state. Modi ji has lost the right to claim the schemes as central government schemes since the entire funding is now maintained by the state government,” Miss Banerjee said.

Lamenting the plight of the jobless workers and their families of the Dunlop and Jessop factories, Miss Banerjee said: “I approached the central government for a clearance certificate for the acquisition of the closed Dunlop and Jessop factories so that the state can revive the closed factories to save the families of the jobless workers but till today no positive step has been taken by the BJP government in this regard… If the state government is granted the permission to acquire the Dunlop and Jessop factories it will not take a single day to bring both the closed factories on track.” Miss Banerjee said. The BJP government has no right to deprive the constitutional rights of common people, Miss Banerjee said, alleging that it is deliberately depriving the people of West Bengal in every manner.

Advertisement

“The people of Bengal will throw out the BJP from Bengal for ever. The voting trends so far indicate that the BJP is heading towards a historic defeat,” Miss Banerjee said. In an oblique reference to the sexual harassment controversy surrounding state Governor CV Ananda Bose, Miss Banerjee said that she would never go inside Raj Bhavan even if she was invited. “I will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited. I would be better to meet on the streets. Whatever I heard about you it will be a sin to sit beside you,” the Chief Minister said, without directly referring to Mr Bose.